‘Cops’: Disney In Discussions With Local Stations Dropping The Show About Replacements

As Cops was canceled by its current network, Paramount Network, on Tuesday, the show’s old episodes also are starting to disappear from the small screen. I hear local stations, which are carrying previous seasons from Cops 1,100-episode library, also are pulling the docuseries from their lineups amid nationwide protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Cops is distributed by Disney Media Networks, which absorbed the show’s longtime distributor, Twentieth Television, following Disney’s 2019 acquisition of Fox assets.

“We are currently working with the stations that have licensed Cops to provide options to replace the show within their schedules,” Disney Media Networks said in a statement to Deadline.

I hear discussions are ongoing, with the Disney-produced syndicated version of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? as one possible replacement suggested.

On many stations, Cops airs in low-trafficked overnight time slots.

WGN America, whose schedule relies heavily on Cops repeats that air every night and as marathons over the weekend, said that it Is not planning to renew its licensing deal for the show when it ends at end of the month. Meanwhile, the Cops branded channel on ViacomCBS’ Pluto TV remains active.

Cops premiered on Fox in 1989 and aired on the network for 25 seasons. The show was resurrected in 2013 when Spike TV ordered new episodes. Spike TV rebranded as Paramount Network in 2018, with the docuseries carried over to the new network where it aired until this week.