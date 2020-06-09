‘Cops’ Canceled By Paramount Network, ‘Live PD’ Return Evaluated By A&E

Cops‘ six-year run on Paramount Network has come to an end. Pulled earlier this month in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, the series will not be coming back.

“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a Paramount Network spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline.

The long-running Cops premiered on Fox in 1989 and aired for 25 seasons. The show was resurrected in 2013 when Spike TV ordered new episodes. Spike TV rebranded as Paramount Network in 2018.

The series, whose new season was slated to premiere yesterday, has been off the air since June 1 when it was pulled with no plans to run any additional episodes. Paramount Network has been moving away from all unscripted programming.

A&E pulled last weekend’s episodes of its hit docuseries Live PD amid continued nationwide protests over Floyd’s death. The network is still evaluating the right time to bring it back though a return this weekend appears unlikely at the moment.