‘Content For Change’: BET To Launch Initiative To Empower Black Voices, Address Racial Inequalities In America

BET is set to launch “Content for Change,” a social justice initiative that shows how media plays a pivotal role in shaping and driving individuals’ and communities’ values, perceptions and actions — furthering the principle that representation matters.

The network has partnered with corporate, civil rights and social justice organizations to use its platform to positively impact social justice outcomes for Black Americans. The initiative will support the creation, distribution, marketing and promotion of content that will help drive the critical changes needed to eliminate systemic racism and inequality in America. That said, “Content For Change” will take action by focusing on five issues: racial justice, economic empowerment, education, health and civic participation.

“For forty years, BET has been a unifying space for Black people to be seen, heard, showcased and celebrated. As many in America move more boldly and with a greater sense of urgency to address racial inequities, we will utilize the full breadth of our capabilities and partnerships to help drive this critical change,” said BET President Scott Mills.

Through “Content for Change” BET will expand its relationships with social justice organizations and their efforts to drive change. In addition, BET will bolster its relationships with its current content partners and team with up-and-coming creators to use our platform to rally the voices of Black lives, experiences and calls to action.

BET and its corporate partners will dedicate $25 million to the “Content for Change.”

This initiative will kick off on June 19, which marks Juneteenth, the nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. BET will premiere original short-form programming, including messages of inspiration and hope from Black political leaders and activists. BET will air the inspirational movies Selma, Marshall, Race and Do the Right Thing.

In addition, BET has released a video message to the black community titled “Dear Black People.” Set to John Legend and Common’s “Glory,” the message celebrates the beauty and strength of black culture, the black experience and affirms BET’s commitment to stand with the black community in the demand for liberation.

Watch the video above.