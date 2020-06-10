Condé Nast-Owned Bon Appétit Concedes Its Staff Has Been “Far Too White For Far Too Long”

Bon Appétit, the Condé Nast-owned food title that found itself embroiled in controversy this week, put out a lengthy statement Wednesday conceding its racially insensitive past and vowing extensive changes.

Adam Rapoport exited as Bon Appétit editor-in-chief this week after an image of him in brownface surfaced online. The outrage over the photo coincided with charges from staffers of pay inequity, especially in its burgeoning digital video operation.

The statement (read it in full below) said the photo is “horrific on its own, but also speaks to the much broader and longstanding impact of racism at these brands. We have been complicit with a culture we don’t agree with and are committed to change.”

Specific initiatives promised in the statement include resolving race-based pay disparities and hiring more freelancers of color.

“Our mastheads have been far too white for far too long,” the statement acknowledged. “As a result, the recipes, stories, and people we’ve highlighted have too often come from a white-centric viewpoint. At times we have treated non-white stories as ‘not newsworthy’ or ‘trendy.’ Other times we have appropriated, co-opted, and Columbused them.”

Many U.S. media outlets have been reckoning with newsroom diversity and their approach to coverage since nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in police custody began two weeks ago.

Rapoport was one of the editors at Condé Nast, which owns such major magazines as The New Yorker and Vogue, spearheading a pivot to platforms beyond print, especially video. Print advertising and circulation has continued to decline across the magazine industry. But with the explosion of online viewing and, more recently, streaming, lifestyle brands like Bon Appétit have been able to gain traction and develop savvy promotions on social media. Condé Nast Entertainment is slated to pitch its video slate to digital advertisers during a virtual NewFronts presentation later this month.

Here is the statement in full from Bon Appétit, which also runs the digital food brand Epicurious: