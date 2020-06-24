Common, ‘Elementary’s Jonny Lee Miller Join Keke Palmer In ‘Alice’ Indie Thriller

Oscar-winner Common and Elementary alum Jonny Lee are set to co-star opposite Keke Palmer in the Steel Springs Pictures thriller Alice from writer and director Krystin Ver Linden. Inspired by the true events, the plot follows a woman of servitude in 1800s Georgia, who escapes the 55 acre confines of her captor to discover the shocking reality that exists beyond the tree line… it’s 1973.

Steel Springs’ Peter Lawson (Spotlight, John Wick) is producing the project with executive producers Jose Agustin Valdes, Luisa Fernanda Espinosa, and Palmer. Steel Springs is fully financing and will commence production this August in Georgia.

Recording artist and actor and actor Common stars in Tate Taylor’s upcoming drama Ava with Jessica Chastain and the sci-fi feature Nine Lives also opposite Miller. Earlier this month, Common and Palmer also co-hosted the YouTube fundraiser Bear Witness, Take Action, dedicated to amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators, artists and their stories.

Miller, whose credits include Hackers, Mindhunters, and T2 Trainspotting, will next be seen in Wyatt Rockefeller’s sci-fi Settlers in addition to Nine Lives.

Common is repped by UTA, Grandview and Myman Greenspan Fox, while Miller is with UTA and 42.