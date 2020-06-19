Comedy Writer-Producer Brig Muñoz-Liebowitz Inks Overall Deal With Sony TV

EXCLUSIVE: Comedy writer-producer Brig Muñoz-Liebowitz, whose credits include HBO Max’s Love Life and Pop TV’s One Day At A Time, has signed a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the pact, Muñoz-Liebowitz will develop comedy projects for the studio aimed at network, cable and streaming.

Muñoz-Liebowitz recently came to the attention of Sony execs for her work as co-executive producer on studio’s Latinx family comedy series One Day At A Time, a reimagining of Norman Lear’s classic.

“From the minute we met Brig and she joined us on the staff of One Day at a Time, we knew we had to have a larger relationship with her,” said Glenn Adilman, EVP Comedy Development, Sony Pictures TV. “Her intelligence, originality, humor and passion are so clear in her writing. We are thrilled to be able to partner with her as she continues to share her voice with the world.”

Muñoz-Liebowitz most recently served as co-executive producer on HBO Max’s romantic comedy anthology series Love Life, which was just renewed for a second season.

Her writing career was launched on the staff of NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She went on to work on comedy series such as TBS’ People of Earth, NBC’s Abby’s and Diary of a Future President for Disney+. She has developed projects for CBS/CBSTVS and Hulu/WBTV/Berlanti Prods.

Muñoz-Liebowitz is repped by Industry Entertainment Partners’ Dianne Fraser and Sara Bottfeld and attorney Gregg Gellman of Morris Yorn.