Rising Comedian & TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Signs With WME

Sarah Cooper, the up-and-coming comedian who has broken out during COVID-19 with her impressions of President Trump, has signed with WME.

The agency will rep Cooper as she receives intense interest following a series of breakout online videos. Her ‘How To…’ series, which she launches on TikTok and other social platforms have had tens of millions of views. Her impression of Trump suggesting that people inject themselves with bleach to stop Coronavirus has scored over 20M online views.

Her satirical lip-sync impressions have been praised by the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Stiller, Chrissy Teigen, Ellen Degeneres and Bette Midler.

Jerry Seinfeld is also a fan and told Deadline, “I discovered Sarah Cooper the other day, somebody sent a little video of her acting out the Trump inject yourself with bleach idea. I thought she made that a lot funnier than it might have been because she performed it so well. Then I saw some of her stand up and I really liked her.”

Cooper has also written best-selling books including 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings and was also a writer on Science!, the animated series created by Archer’s Neal Holman that aired on Syfy’s animated block.

Next up, she is set to write a modern, comedic take on a Dale Carnegie book for Audible Originals.

She continues to be managed by Chris Burns at AGI Entertainment and her literary agent is Susan Raihofer at David Black Agency.