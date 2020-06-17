Comedian Chris D’Elia Responds To Allegations That He Harassed Underage Girls Online

Comedian/actor Chris D’Elia has spoken out about allegations that he harassed underage girls on social media.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” D’Elia said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

D’Elia has made three comedy specials, including this year’s Chris D’Elia: No Pain, at Netlix. All three were still on the service at midday on Wednesday.

The comedian also had a three-episode arc on the Netflix series You last year, in which he played a man who menaces a 15-year-old girl. D’Elia’s character Henderson was killed off and won’t be appearing in Season 3 of the show.

The most recent episode of his podcast Congratulations with Chris D’Elia was still available on Apple podcasts as of Wednesday afternoon.

The comedian also played Whitney Cummings’ boyfriend on NBC’s Whitney, a role that Cummings said she wrote for D’Elia.