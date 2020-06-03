Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Sees Company Playing “Constructive Role” Amid National Dialogue On Race, Diversity

Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts said he’s hopeful the dialogue around race and diversity spurred by the death of George Floyd “can lead to some real change that has been lacking over the years in this country” and that “Comcast can play a constructive role.”

Speaking at the annual meeting of shareholders, held virtually Wednesday morning, he said the cable and entertainment giant will have a number of initiatives “in the months and years and weeks ahead” and stressed the value of the conglom’s news coverage – and increasing physical risks to news teams – and its push since 2011 to expand inexpensive home internet to underserved communities.

“We are very aware of the moment, as everyone is … to reimagine all forms of our society and our corporate practices,” said Roberts.

That civic unrest comes as the global coronavirus pandemic has created a tremendous amount of financial strain on individuals and companies around the globe, he said. He noted that the company’s broadband businesses had its best quarter in 12 years, while television and film production has been “under duress” – basically shuttered. Theme parks, which have been an increasingly significant financial contributor, are also closed, but slated to reopen in Orlando at least, this month.

MORE