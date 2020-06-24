CNN, HLN Announce Original Series Slate For 2020-21, Including ‘Lincoln: An American President,’ ‘Diana’ And ‘History Of Sitcom’

CNN and HLN unveiled a slate of programming for 2020-21, a lineup of series and non-fiction projects that include biographies of Abraham Lincoln, Marilyn Monroe and History of Sitcom.

The network already has announced several projects for 2020, including The Story of Late Night and First Ladies, as well as a series for 2021, Searching for Italy with Stanley Tucci.

The CNN Original Series for 2021 include Lincoln: An American President, a six-part series about the 16th president from Glass Entertainment; Diana, is a six-part series on Diana, princess of Wales, that is produced by October Films; History of Sitcom, an eight-part series produced by Cream Productions focused on groundbreaking and popular TV comedies; Jerusalem, produced by Blackfin, a six-part history of the city through six epic conflicts and rivalries; Reframed: The Many Lives of Marilyn Monroe, a four-part exploration of Marilyn Monroe from a modern perspective produced by Raw TV; and The Woman Who Took Down The KKK, produced by Blumhouse, a four-part series about a Black woman in the South who brought down the Ku Klux Klan.

The Story of Late Night, produced by Cream Productions, is an eight-part series that will premiere this summer. CNN also will return, for its fifth season, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, produced by Zero Point Zero. First Ladies, a six part series from October Films, will debut in the fall, along with the seventh season of This is Life with Lisa Ling.

HLN, which is focused on true crime and mysteries, this year will return Very Scary People with host Donnie Wahlberg; How It Really Happened with Hill Harper; Lies, Crime & Video; and Real Life Nightmare. Returning in 2021 will be Forensic Files II and Vengeance: Killer Families.

Announced for next year is Murder Nation, which will feature iconic mysteries and murder cases that are “intrinsically tethered to their setting,” according to HLN. Glass Entertainment is the producer.