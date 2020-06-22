The Crown star Claire Foy is set to star in feature Dust, which MadRiver is launching international sales on at the Cannes virtual market.

Foy will play a young mother in 1930s Oklahoma who is haunted by her past and trapped in horrifying dust storms. She becomes convinced that her family is threatened by a mysterious presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect them.

Winter’s Bone producer Alix Madigan of Mad Dog Films is producing with Lucas Joaquin (Love Is Strange) of Secret Engine. Will Joines and Karrie Crouse will direct from a script by Westworld scribe Krouse. The script was developed at the Sundance Writer’s Lab.

CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-representing North American rights.

Foy is represented by UTA, Independent Talent Group, and Premier. Joines and Crouse are represented by CAA.