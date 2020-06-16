Cineworld Confirms July Re-Opening Of All Movie Theaters, Sets Dates For U.S., UK & More

Regal Entertainment owner Cineworld Group has confirmed it will re-open cinemas in some of its markets during the last week of June, with all theaters expected to be back online during the course of July. Cineworld chief Mooky Greidinger had previously told Deadline he expected a late June/early July start back to operations, while the company recently reiterated July was the overall target.

In a statement today, Cineworld outlined a schedule for re-openings across nine markets with the U.S. and UK due on July 10. Czech Republic will go on June 26 as will Slovakia, while Poland and Bulgaria are eyeing July 3 (in each of those four hubs, some cinemas are already back up and running, but the majors have held out). Israel is pegged to July 9, and Hungary and Romania are to be confirmed, but are anticipated to re-open the week of July 3. (Dates are still subject to final clarifications and confirmation in relation to various government COVID-19 restrictions in certain territories.)

The company said today, “With several blockbuster movies including Tenet and Mulan now confirmed for release in the coming weeks, Cineworld is pleased to announce plans that will see it re-open cinemas across some territories during the last week of June, with all theaters expected to be open over the course of July.”

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Cineworld’s main priority “remains the health and well-being of both our customers and colleagues. As a result, it has made several operational changes and invested in new technology to ensure a safe but enjoyable cinematic experience for all our visitors.”

Among those new measures, Cineworld has updated its booking system to ensure social distancing within and throughout auditoriums, adapted its daily movie schedules to manage lines and to avoid the build-up of crowds in lobbies, and enhanced its cleanliness and sanitation procedures across all sites.

Greidinger said, “We are thrilled to be back and encouraged by recent surveys that show that many people have missed going to the movie theater. With a strong slate confirmed for the coming weeks, including among others Tenet, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, Bond, Soul, Top Gun Maverick and many more, the entire Cineworld team remains committed to being ‘the best place to watch a movie’.”