Cinemark Unveils Details About Reopening Circuit & COVID-19 Safety Procedures

While Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi has already informed investors about the circuit’s multi-phase re-opening which begins this Friday with five of its theaters in the Dallas Fort Worth, TX area, the exhibitor today unveiled today more details about its enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols. Cinemark’s reopening will now take place over four phases with more locations reopening on July 3 and July 17, that latter date when Warner Bros. reissues Christopher Nolan’s Inception and Sony opens the Selena Gomez-produced romantic drama Broken Hearts Gallery and A24 has the horror pic Saint Maude. Originally the Plano, TX chain was looking to reopen most of its theaters between June 19 and July 10, but that was when Tenet was still scheduled to open on July 17.

Cinemark was among the big three exhibitors in mid-March along with AMC and Cineworld’s Regal to shutdown its locations nationwide as the coronavirus outbreak began.

Some of the safety guidelines and procedures Cinemark is putting into place:

–Employees will undergo extensive training prior to reopening and will wear face masks and gloves while working, in addition to a complete a wellness check-in prior to each shift.

–Each theatre will also have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.

–Moviegoers are being encouraged to purchase tickets online and use a contactless payment method, eliminating the need for paper tickets.

–Cash payments are no longer accepted at food-handling areas, however, each multiplex will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available.

–All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

–Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times.

–All theatres will reopen with reduced operating hours and staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing.

–Moviegoers will provided with seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer for use throughout theaters.

–Auditoriums will have limited capacities that meet or exceed local ordinances and the seats adjacent to parties will be automatically blocked upon ticket purchase.

–Guests are highly encouraged to wear face masks and where Cinemark will adhere to local laws that require residents to wear face masks in public.

–Cinemark is employing new tactics to increase the fresh air intake to enhance the overall air quality of their venues and using High Efficiency Particulate Absorbing (HEPA) filtration in all vacuums.

“There is nothing quite like the awe and power of great cinematic storytelling on the big screen, and Cinemark is proud to once again welcome guests to enjoy the shared, immersive experience they crave in in a way that provides them confidence and peace of mind,” said Zoradi in statement. “While Cinemark already takes significant precautions to ensure the health and safety of our employees, guests and communities, we have developed The Cinemark Standard for an extra level of cleaning and sanitizing that guests will notice from the moment they walk back through our doors. Our teams are trained, prepared and eager to once again entertain movie lovers in an environment that cannot be replicated in-home.”

As previously reported, Cinemark will be showing Hollywood catalog titles before such marquee fare as Solstice Studios’ Unhinged on July 10 and Disney’s Mulan on July 24 open. Movies such as Goonies, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park, Ghostbusters, etc. Tickets for those movies will be priced at $5 per adult and $3 for children and seniors.

“The reopening of our theatres is going to be a celebration, and we invite moviegoers to join us for special welcome back pricing on what we’re calling ‘Comeback Classics,’ as well as traditional concession favorites,” continued Zoradi. “Cinemark greatly values its relationships with our studio and production partners, and we cannot thank them enough for playing their part in reigniting moviegoers’ excitement to experience some of the most classic films ahead of premiering new releases, including Disney’s live action Mulan and Warner Bros.’ Tenet by Christopher Nolan.”

While Cineworld announced its reopening plans for its U.S. Regal theaters two nights ago, and their new COVID-19 cleaning and sanitizing procedures, we’re still waiting on AMC. However, the expectation is that the Leawood, KS based exhibitor will be all systems ready-to-go coast to coast by the time Warner Bros.’ Tenet opens on July 31.