Cine Sony, NALIP Name 2020 Winner Of Voces Nuevas Short Film Contest

Los Angeles-based writer/director Juan Gil is the first place winner of this year’s Voces Nuevas a short film contest, which is put on by Cine Sony, Sony Pictures Television’s movie channel for the bi-cultural U.S. Latino audience, and the National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP).

Gil’s short, titled Super Ma, tells the story of a struggling single mother yearning for stability and purpose. Caught in a moment of peril, she must unleash her inner hero and get home safely to her son. The film will air in the U.S. on Cine Sony as part of interstitial programming on the channel later this year during Hispanic Heritage month.

Gil, whose work has been recognized at festivals including the Beverly Hills Film Festival, the Official Latino Film Festival and the New York International Film Festival, will receive a cash prize of $10,000, a NALIP scholarship and will participate in NALIP’s 2020 Media Summit which will be held virtually on June 25-30.

Related Story The Black List Teams With Hulu For Inaugural Latinx TV List

“NALIP strives to continue to empower and elevate diverse content creators and their projects. Thanks to Cine Sony, we have been able to do just that. It was a pleasure to have taken part in the ‘Voces Nuevas’ competition. We would like to congratulate and honor Juan Gil and all of the filmmakers for their phenomenal work highlighting Latinx narratives,” said Ben Lopez, executive director at NALIP.

Judges for the contest included actor, producer, and activist Wilmer Valderrama, Coco cultural consultant and producer at Nickelodeon Lalo Alcaraz, The Book of Life director Jorge Gutierrez, and Ana Bond, SVP & MD, International Production, Latin America and US Hispanic, Sony Pictures Television.

“Voces Nuevas offers Latinx creatives a unique opportunity to showcase the amazing storytelling talent in our community,” said Bond. “It gives me great pleasure to participate as part of this contest and uplift our own narratives and stories.”

“It’s never been more important to tell the stories of people – with authenticity and honesty,” said Valderrama. “By supporting Voces Nuevas, I’m honored to help in some small way to provide a platform to highlight those stories and the often-overlooked talent within the Latinx community.”