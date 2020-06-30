Chuck Lorre & ‘Two and a Half Men’ Cast Pay Tribute To Carl Reiner

One of Carl Reiner’s last major acting stints was a recurring role on CBS’ Two and a Half Men. He played producer Marty Pepper, Evelyn’s (Holland Taylor) boyfriend, in seasons 7, 8 and 11 of the long-running sitcom.

Following Reiner’s death Monday night at the age of 98, Two and a Half Men co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre remembered working with the comedy great.

“Getting to work with Carl Reiner on Two and a Half Men was one of the most rewarding and joyful experiences of my career,” Lorre told Deadline. “It was an opportunity to watch mastery in action. And the best part was seeing how much fun he was having playing a wheel-chair bound degenerate. He reminded us all not to take ourselves so damn seriously.”

Reiner’s Two and a Half Men on-screen partner Taylor also fondly remembered him as “a serious man, with deep values, huge intelligence, a creative mind that never quit exploding.” She added her comments to a tweet by another Two and a Half Men alumna, Amber Tamblyn, who accompanied her tribute to Reiner with a photo from a scene she shared with him and Taylor on the show. She called working with the comedy legend “one of the great honors of my life.”

Meanwhile, Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer shared a hilarious “good luck” letter Reiner had sent him when Cryer was drafted at the last minute to sub for the comedy icon as host of the DGA Awards.

Infallibly of good cheer, wonderfully funny always, but a serious man, with deep values, huge intelligence, a creative mind that never quit exploring. It was a privilege to be around him and in his glow.#CarlReinerRIP Thanks for this @ambertamblyn, brilliant woman. https://t.co/tLlz4kaChK — Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) June 30, 2020