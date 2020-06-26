Click to Skip Ad
Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Chrissy’s Court’ Renewed For Season 2 By Quibi

Chrissy Teigen Pepper Thai
Credit: John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Chrissy Teigen is heading back to the bench. Quibi has picked up a second season of Chrissy’s Court, the courtroom comedy reality series starring and executive produced by Teigen.

“The verdict is in!!! Since there is no shortage of petty disagreements to judge, we’re back for a second season!!,” said Teigen.

In each episode of Chrissy’s Court, Teigen reigns as the “judge” over one small claims case. The plaintiffs, defendants, and disputes are real, as Chrissy’s mom turned “bailiff”, Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom. Teigen’s decisions are final and binding.

Chrissy’s Court hails from Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries, the production company founded by Project Runway producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz.

The series is now accepting new cases. Submit your case to be a part of Season 2 here.

Chrissy’s Court is the latest reality series to be renewed for a second season on Quibi, joining the Titusss Burgess-hosted cooking-competition show Dishmantled, from Chopped creator Linda Lea, Good Egg Entertainment and Propagate-owned Electus and the popular MTV franchises Punk’d and Singled Out, from STX Entertainment and MTV Studios.

