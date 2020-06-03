Chris Trousdale , a singer with boy band Dream Street and later an actor, died Tuesday at a Burbank, Calif. hospital from COVID-19 complications, according to a family member. He was 34.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness,” his rep for Trousdale said in a statement issued on Wednesday. “He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world. Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that you respect their privacy at this time of grieving. Should you wish to make a donation in his honor, please give to ASPCA.

Dream Street broke up in 2002. The group’s top singles included It Happens Every Time, I Say Yeah and Sugar Rush.

Trousdale’s acting career included appearances on Disney’s Channel’s Shake It Up and Austin & Ally, as wel as the soap opera Days of Our Lives and Lucifer. He also auditioned for The Voice in 2012.