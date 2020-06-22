EXCLUSIVE: The big Cannes virtual market deal-making is underway. I understand German major Leonine has closed a multi-million dollar deal with STX International for black ops thriller Violence Of Action, starring Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Gillian Jacobs.

Currently in post-production, the film follows James Reed (Pine), who joins a paramilitary organization in order to support his family after being involuntarily discharged from the Marines. Reed travels to Poland with his elite team on a black ops mission to investigate a mysterious threat. Barely into his first assignment, he finds himself alone and hunted in Eastern Europe, where he must fight to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.

Also starring are Eddie Marsan, Nina Hoss, Amira Casar, Fares Fares and J.D. Pardo.

Tarik Saleh (The Nile Hilton Incident) is directing from a script by J.P. Davis. John Wick and Sicario producer Thunder Road is producing with 30West, which is co-repping domestic with CAA Media Finance.

Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing with 30West fully financing. 30West’s Dan Friedkin, Micah Green and Dan Steinman are executive-producing along with Jonathan Fuhrman, Tom Lassally and Josh Bratman. The movie is largely sold out internationally now.

Business has been bubbling around the Cannes virtual market for a few days and the hungry Leonine is understood to have picked the film up off an STX marketing trailer.