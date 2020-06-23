Chris D’Elia Fired By CAA Following Misconduct Allegations

The fallout from recent allegations that Chris D’Elia had solicited underage girls on social media continues.

CAA has dropped the actor/comedian as a client. The move comes after Whitney Cummings, D’Elia’s co-star on the NBC comedy series Whitney, said that she was “devastated and enraged by what I’ve read and learned” about the allegations. “This is a pattern of predatory behavior,” she wrote. “This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent.

Additionally, Comedy Central, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video all removed an episode of the series Workaholics which features Chris D’Elia as a child molester.

D’Elia has denied allegations that he harassed teen girls online.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” D’Elia said in a statement obtained by Deadline last week. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

D’Elia had a three-episode arc on the Netflix series You last year, in which he played a man who menaces a 15-year-old girl. D’Elia’s character Henderson was killed off and won’t be appearing in Season 3 of the show.