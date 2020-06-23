Click to Skip Ad
Chris D’Elia Fired By CAA Following Misconduct Allegations

Chris D'Elia
Randall Slavin

The fallout from recent allegations that Chris D’Elia had solicited underage girls on social media continues.

CAA has dropped the actor/comedian as a client. The move comes after Whitney Cummings, D’Elia’s co-star on the NBC comedy series Whitney, said that she was “devastated and enraged by what I’ve read and learned” about the allegations. “This is a pattern of predatory behavior,” she wrote. “This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent.

Additionally, Comedy Central, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video all removed an episode of the series Workaholics which features Chris D’Elia as a child molester.

D’Elia has denied allegations that he harassed teen girls online.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” D’Elia said in a statement obtained by Deadline last week. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

D’Elia had a three-episode arc on the Netflix series You last year, in which he played a man who menaces a 15-year-old girl. D’Elia’s character Henderson was killed off and won’t be appearing in Season 3 of the show.

