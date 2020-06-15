‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Leads Sunday Ratings; ‘Hollywood Game Night’ Stumbles

It was the cast of Freeform’s The Bold Type versus the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race on the latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud, which took the top spot in Sunday’s primetime ratings despite dipping a tenth in the adults 18-49-demographic compared with a week ago.

The ABC game show delivered a 0.8 rating and 5.25 million viewers, driving the network’s game show block that included Press Your Luck (0.7, 3.92M) and Match Game (0.6, 3.55M), which both ticked up in the demo. Meanwhile, America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.6, 4.62M) held steady with its season finale at 7 PM.

NBC’s Hollywood Game Night (0.2, 1.58M) stumbled a tenth from last week to hit new series lows. It was followed by encores of The Titan Games and America’s Got Talent.

CBS served repeats of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans but delivered the biggest audience of the evening with 60 Minutes (0.7, 7.80M), which ticked up in the demo with its 7 PM original. The CW aired repeats of DC’s Stargirl and Supergirl.

Fox’s live primetime coverage of the latest NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (0.4, 2.48M) will likely adjust in final numbers.

