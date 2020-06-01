‘Celebrity Family Feud’ And ‘Press Your Luck’ Premieres Top Sunday Ratings

Sunday night in primetime was filled with reruns as much of the broadcasters’ lineups were preempted by local news coverage of the George Floyd protests nationwide. ABC won the night overall with the return of its game show lineup: Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game.

Nielsen’s fast affiliate ratings will likely be adjusted in the finals, which are expected to be posted Tuesday morning.

Celebrity Family Feud led off with its Season 7 premiere featuring the new and original cast of Queer Eye squaring off. The show delivered a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.99 million viewers. It was followed by the Season 2 premiere of Press Your Luck (1.0, 5.13M) and the Season 5 bow of Match Game (0.9, 3.31M).

CBS’ “Sunday Night at the Movies” featured Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (0.7, 5.09M), which jumped three tenths in the demo from last week’s movie, Titanic.

Elsewhere, NBC aired repeats of Titan Games and America’s Got Talent, while Fox aired reruns of Last Man Standing, Duncanville, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy. The CW featured encores of Stargirl and Supergirl.