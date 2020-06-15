PGA Tour: CBS Sports Coverage Of Charles Schwab Challenge Hits Viewership High

CBS Sports scored a hole in one when it came to their coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge. The network’s return to PGA Tour golf managed to deliver the tournament’s most-watched final round in 16 years.

The final round averaged 3.09 million viewers which is an increase of +50% from last year. The national average household rating also was up +50% with a 2.1. The audience for the final round peaked at 3.88 million viewers and a 2.6 rating/share from 5:45-6:00pm ET.

This marks the first tournament since Turner Sports’ live coverage of The Match: Champions for Charity. The one-off golf match teaming Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. This tournament delivered an average of 5.8 million viewers across TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN on Saturday afternoon. The network said it was most-watched golf telecast in the history of cable television.