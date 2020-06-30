Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films Inks First-Look Film Deal With New Republic Pictures

Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton-founded production company Dirty Films has entered into a first-look feature production deal with a production and financing company New Republic Pictures, led by founder Brian Oliver and president Bradley Fischer.

Dirty Film is the executive producer of the new FX series, Mrs. America, as well as co-created and executive producer of the limited series Stateless, which first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, will launch globally on Netflix next month.

The independent film and television production company has also announced that Los Angeles-based producer Coco Francini, who currently serves as an executive producer on Mrs. America, will join as a partner. Most recently, Francini was an executive at Activision Blizzard Studios and previously served as EVP at Stacey Sher’s Shiny Penny. Her producing credits include Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight and Zach Braff’s Wish I Was There.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Brian, Brad, and their team at New Republic, with whom we share a passion for championing singular directorial voices and unique and arresting stories,” the Dirty Films partners shared in a joint statement. “With Brian and Brad’s success and savvy in bringing big and distinct cinematic experiences to audiences worldwide, we know we will be able to extend and grow Dirty Films with them.”

Launched in 2019, NRP co-financed and produced Oscar-nominated dramas 1917, from director Sam Mendes, and Dexter Fletcher’s Elton John biopic Rocketman. Its upcoming slate includes multigenerational family comedy, Family Jewels, starring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton as well as the Jennifer Lawrence-starring Zelda Fitzgerald biopic, Zelda.

“I’ve known Cate and Andrew for almost 10 years now and have had the great privilege of working with Cate on two films,” said Fischer, who collaborated with Blanchett on The House with a Clock in Its Walls and James Vanderbilt’s Truth. “While it is well-settled that she is among the greatest screen and stage actresses of our time, Cate also happens to have a fierce entrepreneurial vision and instinct for finding, developing, packaging and producing the kind of poignant and transportive film events that are at the heart of what Brian and I are building at New Republic.”

Added Oliver, “We are so fortunate to join Cate, Andrew, Coco, and the whole team at Dirty Films as they invest their incredible talent and filmmaker relationships into an enviable slate of projects. Brad and I are beyond thrilled to be working with them.”

CAA negotiated the deal on behalf of Dirty Films.