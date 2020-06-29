‘Catchphrase’ Becomes First ITV Entertainment Show To Start Filming After Lockdown

British broadcaster ITV has announced that long-running game show Catchphrase will become its first entertainment brand to begin filming again following the coronavirus lockdown.

The STV Productions format will head back to the studio on July 6 to record 10 episodes, with a number of social distancing and safety protocols in place to protect the production team.

STV Productions has redesigned the set, crew will work in bubbles with staggered start times, people will have to sign health declaration forms, the studio will be cleaned on a daily basis, and there will be no audience.

Host Stephen Mulhern said: “It feels so good to be back in the studio and it’s taken a huge amount of work from the crew and all at STV Productions who make the show and ITV who broadcast it to get us back up and running safely. We can’t wait to start.”

ITV head of entertainment Katie Rawcliffe added: “Catchphrase is the first of ITV’s big entertainment shows to go back into the studio. All the teams have worked incredibly hard to get us back filming.”

Deadline revealed earlier this month that major UK entertainment shows are returning to the studio. Channel 5’s The Gadget Show and BBC One’s Fulwell 73-produced Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer have been shooting in recent weeks, while big BBC brands including The Graham Norton Show and Have I Got News For You are targeting an autumn return.