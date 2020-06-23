CAS Awards Sets April 2021 Date Amid Oscars Shift

The Cinema Audio Society has set an April 17, 2021 date for its 57th annual CAS Awards, the latest group to shift its timeline in the wake of the Oscars moving to its late April date as the industry re-calibrates amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Oscars last week as expected shifted its February 28, 2021 date to April 25, the latest date ever since Oscar started the TV era in 1953. It started a domino effect among the other awards-season denizens to follow suit. The Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice and BAFTA are among those that already shifted their dates, as well as eligibility periods, to sync with the Motion Picture Academy.

The CAS Awards, which recognize outstanding sound mixing in film and TV and outstanding products for production and post-production, has also said it will adjust its eligibility window for motion pictures to January 1, 2020-February 28, 2021. Like others, it too will allow films that had a previously planned theatrical release but were made available on commercial streaming or VOD services to qualify under certain circumstances.

The group also updated its TV Movies or Limited Series category for 2021 to Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series in order to include streaming fare.

Here’s the CAS’ 2021 timeline:

December 8

Form available online on the CAS website

January 19, 2021

Entry submissions due online by 5 PM PT

February 11, 2021

Nomination ballot voting begins online

February 24, 2021

Nomination ballot voting ends online at 5 PM PT

March 2, 2021

Final nominees in each category announced

March 25, 2021

Final voting begins online

April 6, 2021

Final voting ends online at 5 PM PT

April 17, 2021

The 57th CAS Awards