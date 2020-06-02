Carole Baskin Wins Control of Joe Exotic’s Former Zoo In Oklahoma

Yet another twist in the decades-long bitter rivalry between Joe Exotic (aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage) and Carole Baskin, which is at the heart of Netflix’s wildly popular docuseries Tiger King.

Baskin, the woman Joe was convicted of plotting to kill, and her Big Cat Rescue corporation have been granted control of The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. A federal judge in the western district court of Oklahoma made the ruling in the 2016 case Monday, finding that the property was fraudulently transferred to Maldonado-Passage’s mother years ago, according to the local Fox 25 station.