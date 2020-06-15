‘Watchmen’ & ‘Westworld’ Writer Carly Wray Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros Television

EXCLUSIVE: Carly Wray, whose credits include Watchmen and Westworld, has closed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros Television.

Deadline understands that the deal is in the high seven figures across three years. Warner Bros beat out a number of other suitors for the agreement, which is understood to have closed just before the studio shut down production in March.

It comes as Wray’s previous overall deal with HBO expired at the end of last year. The new agreement will allow Wray to develop, write and produce for the premium cable network but will also broaden out the opportunities to include streaming service HBO Max as well as third-party networks and digital platforms.

Most recently, Wray worked on Westworld, the sci-fi drama from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and Damon Lindelof’s adaptation of Watchmen, which she was also a co-exec producer.

During her overall deal with HBO, she developed You Know You Want This, an anthology drama series based on Cat Story author Kristen Roupenian’s eponymous short story collection.

She also worked on The Leftovers and was one of the writers to work on a prequel project for Game of Thrones. A graduate of USC’s Peter Stark Producing Program, Wray got her start on Mad Men, where she began as writer’s assistant and ultimately shared in a WGA Award for the drama series’ final season.

The genre-agnostic writer is now building out her own TV slate with a range of female-focused projects.

Elsewhere, on the features side, Wray has been busy setting up two films. She has written the script for a movie based on Jaime Lowe’s New York Times Magazine article The Incarcerated Women Who Fight California’s Wildfires, the true story of a dozen female prisoners as they move from county jail to life in a Malibu fire camp. The film, which is produced by LuckyChap Entertainment, Automatik and Good Films, is now out to directors.

She has also written a feature based on Secrets & Wives, about ex-gangster Henry Hill and the secret marriage he entered into while in the witness protection program, post Goodfellas. That project is produced by Berlanti Entertainment and is based on an article generated by Truly*Adventurous.

It is the latest overall television deal for the studio, which over the last 18 months has closed deals with the likes of Mindy Kaling, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, John Wells, Arrow’s Beth Schwartz, Supergirl’s Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner, Life Sentence creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith and The Big Bang Theory’s Maria Ferrari and Steve Holland.