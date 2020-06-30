Late-Night Hosts Pay Tribute To Carl Reiner As Conan Posts Classic ‘Late Night’ Interview

Carl Reiner, the comedian, writer, director and actor, who died on Monday night, was a regular guest on late-night talk shows.

From The Tonight Show with Jack Paar, more than 60 appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, and numerous appearances alongside David Letterman and Conan O’Brien.

Many of these hosts paid tribute to his comic genius, while O’Brien’s team shared a classic clip of The Dick Van Dyke creator from Late Night with Conan O’Brien, where he staked out his territory in the way that coyotes do.

O’Brien, posting on social media, said, “As an eleven year-old boy, I saw Carl Reiner in ‘Ten From Your Show of Shows’ and I said out loud, ‘I want to do THAT.’ My father thought I wanted to run the projector. Today, I defy anyone to capture the comedic impact of Carl Reiner using mere words. He simply did too much, too well, and all with life-giving good cheer. Carl was funny about every facet of life, even death, and if he could be with us now he would give a eulogy for himself that would blow the roof off any synagogue, church, or mosque. In dark times, Carl Reiner is lasting proof that life is wondrous, funny and worth the trouble. God bless you, Carl.”

The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert called Reiner “the greatest”, while Late Night’s Seth Meyers called him the “gold standard” and that “no one brought more humor and joy to the role of straight man than Carl Reiner”. Jimmy Kimmel added, “Even at 98, it was too soon to lose Carl Reiner – a brilliantly funny, kind and prolific man. Love to the excellent family and friends he left behind.”