Carl Reiner Dies: Pioneering TV Comedy Writer, Father Of Rob Reiner Was 98

HBO

Carl Reiner, the comedian, writer and director whose contributions to the development of television comedy are rivaled by few others, died last night of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills. The father of actor and director Rob Reiner, Carl Reiner was 98.

Reiner was among the pioneering comedic minds – along with Mel Brooks, Neil Simon, Woody Allen, Larry Gelbart, among others, who, in the 1950s, co-wrote and appeared on the Sid Caesar programs Caesar’s Hour and Your Show of Shows, setting the template for sketch comedy that endures today in Saturday Night Live and late night talk show humor.

This news is breaking…more to come…

 

