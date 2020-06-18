Carey Mulligan Returns To CAA

After leaving CAA seven years ago for WME, An Education Oscar-Golden Globe and SAG nominee Carey Mulligan has returned.

The London, UK native can be seen this fall in Focus Features’ Promising Young Woman which premiered earlier this year to rave reviews at Sundance, notching a 91% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. In that film she plays Cassie, a barista and ex medical student by day, but a woman who draws men in at night, and not with the best intentions.

Mulligan can next be seen in the Netflix feature The Dig opposite Ralph Fiennes.

2009’s An Education repped her breakout role in which she played a teenager having an affair with a playboy twice her age in 1960s London. From there she continued to work with an outstanding pedigree of auteurs including the Coen Brothers (Inside Llewyn Davis), Michael Mann (Public Enemies), Nic Winding Refn (Drive), Dee Rees (Mudbound), and Steve McQueen (Shame) to name a few. She won the highly coveted role of Daisy in Baz Luherman’s 2013 remake of The Great Gatsby.

In 2015, Mulligan was nominated for a Tony for Best Lead Actress in a Play in the revival of David Hare’s Skylight opposite Bill Nighy.

Mulligan made her stage debut in the play Forty Winks at the Royal Court Theatre in London. She made her film debut the following year in Joe Wright’s 2005 film adaptation of the Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice. In 2007, she appeared in the stage revival of The Seagull, in which she played Nina alongside Kristin Scott Thomas and Chiwetel Ejiofor. For her debut Broadway performance then in the 2008 American transfer of The Seagull, she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award.

Mulligan continues to represented by Julian Belfrage Associates, Relevant, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.