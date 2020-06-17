‘Can’t Cancel Pride’: P&G And iHeartMedia Team For COVID-19 Relief Benefit Featuring Billy Porter, Big Freedia, Ricky Martin, Laverne Cox And More

In-person Pride events may have been put on paucse, but that is not stopping the LGTBQ+ community from celebrating. P&G and iHeartMedia have teamed for “Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community.” The special will raise funds for LGTBQ+ communities most impacted by COVID-19. It will stream June 25 at 9 pm PT on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram, PrideRadio.com and broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide.

The event will feature Billy Porter, Big Freedia, Ricky Martin, Adam Lambert, Melissa Etheridge, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Sia among others. The celebration will culminate with a one-hour special hosted by leading iHeartMedia on-air personality Elvis Duran and actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox.

“There’s no question COVID-19 has impacted the LGBTQ+ community in a variety of ways, and at this time in the U.S., the struggle for equality and inclusion has never been more important,” said Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia. “Now is a time we need to come together to support the organizations that help bring critical resources to LGBTQ people in need and Can’t Cancel Pride aims to do just that. Like always, Pride will continue to represent the resilience, beauty and strength of the LGBTQ+ community around the nation and the globe.”

Executive producers for “Can’t Cancel Pride” are John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Elvis Duran of iHeartMedia, Casey Patterson for Casey Patterson Entertainment, Alex Coletti for Alex Coletti Productions and Can’t Cancel Pride Co-founders Phil Duncan and Brent Miller of Procter & Gamble.