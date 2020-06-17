Cannes Virtual Market Website Up And Running

The Hollywood-agency spearheaded virtual market that has emerged in the wake of the shuttered Cannes Film Festival market officially opened its doors Wednesday, launching the website ahead of the event set for June 22-28.

The site (www.ADemainMarche.com, which translates to “See you tomorrow market,” a nod to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the cancellation of the in-person event) features an opening greeting and a list of participating companies — more than 30 sales companies, agencies and financiers and over 500 buyers are scheduled to attend. So far, it features the presentation schedule for June 22-23, with 26 presentations and more than 50 new projects being introduced and more of both to come.

The six-day event will mimic the elements of a traditional film market, arranged for companies to participate in local times (Cannes, Tokyo and Los Angeles). It is taking place alongside the official Marché du Film.

The agencies virtual market led by CAA Media Finance, Endeavor Content, ICM Partners and UTA Independent Film Group was announced in March, followed the next day by the Marché which confirmed it will host an official Cannes market on its Cinando platform.

The two groups have agreed to kick off business beginning June 22.