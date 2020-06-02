Cannes Reveals Details About This Year’s Official Selection: Record Number Of Women Directors & Debuts & Large French Contingent

The Cannes Film Festival has released the transcript of a speech artistic director Thierry Frémaux will give tomorrow after the unveiling of the Official Selection. The speech (scroll down for the full version) reveals details about the makeup of this year’s lineup, without revealing specific titles.

Cannes was due to take place last month but had to cancel its 73rd edition due to the coronavirus. Movies such as Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria were among those widely tipped for the event. Netflix was also due to make a return to the Riviera festival with Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.

The festival says that tomorrow it will announce all movies, whether they be Competition, Un Certain Regard, Out Of Competition, Midnight Screenings, or Special Screenings, in one single list: “We will therefore let you…forge your own opinion about the ideal Cannes 2020 program, and which movies would best fit each category.”

Related Story MUBI Acquires Major Territory Rights To Xavier Dolan's Cannes Drama 'Matthias & Maxime'

The festival’s Official Selection will comprise 56 films, a volume consistent with recent editions. However, the festival received 2,067 features, a record number of submissions. Within that, there were a record 909 debut films. 258 of those debut films were directed by women (28.4%), 651 by men (71.6%).

In the Official Selection, there are a record 15 first films (26.7% of the total), compared to 10 in 2019 (17%).

A total of 532 female directors submitted their film to the Official Selection, 25.7% of the total, compared to 575 female directors registered in 2019. But there is an increase of women directors chosen for the Official Selection with 16 female directors in the lineup, up from 14 last year. In percentage, this number is 28.5% of the selection, higher than last year (23.7%) and, higher than the percentage of female directors submitting movies to the Selection.

Frémaux says: “This growing number of female directors in the selection is the result of an evolution observed for several years. It testifies, in number and in value, to the artistic and human contribution of women in contemporary cinema, whether they are directors or technicians.”

He notes that there is a “wider selection” of nationalities this year, but also a particularly large contingent of French films: “Alongside countries always well represented on the Croisette (USA, South Korea, Japan, UK), as well as rare or new territories (Bulgaria, Georgia, Congo), the 2020 crop distinguishes itself by a strong French selection. Each year, Cannes presents between 10 and 15 French films. This year we have 21 French films, 5 more than in 2017, 11 more than in 2018 and 8 more than in 2019….among these 21 French films, where a new generation of actors explodes, 8 are directed by women, that is 38% of the total and 9 are first films (42%), two figures pointing to the future.”

Frémaux says that Cannes films will play at upcoming festivals, providing those festivals can go ahead. There has been much talk that Venice will show some would-be Cannes movies. “Many other festivals around the world have expressed the desire to welcome the Cannes 2020 selection films,” the Cannes boss says. “The Cannes Film Festival will soon unveil how it will operate next fall. Traditionally, successive festivals such as Locarno, Telluride, Toronto, Deauville, San Sebastian, Pusan, Morelia, Angoulême (for French cinema), New York, Rome, Rio, Tokyo, Mumbaï or Mar del Plata and even Sundance have invited the films of the Official Selection. They will do it again this year with the active support of Cannes and its teams.”

He continues: “As we did last year, the festival will present one or two films together with ACID (Association du Cinéma Indépendant pour sa Diffusion), one of the Festival’s parallel sections that will also announce a selection. The Critics’ Week will also announce its own selection. Finally, Lili Hinstin, the Locarno Festival’s director wanted to be the first to welcome Cannes films (before she too was unfortunately forced to give up), and we also spoke with Jose-Luis Rebordinos, the director of the San Sebastian festival, who decided that the films included in the Cannes 2020 Official Selection could also compete in San Sebastian. He changed the rules, just for us. Exceptional circumstances, exceptional measures.”

The festival veteran also notes that “the complete list of the Cannes Classics program will also be revealed soon, headed by Wong Kar-Wai’s masterpiece In the Mood for Love, announced last February and which will be released in French theaters next December.”

READ THE SPEECH IN FULL:

Due to the global pandemic, the Cannes Film Festival will not

take place this year under its usual conditions, nor on the dates it

was scheduled: May 12th to 23rd, 2020.

On March 19, the Festival was postponed to the beginning of

July. With Pierre Lescure, the Président of Cannes, we had until April

15 to make a decision. But on April 13, French public authorities announced that no

major cultural event could take place during the summer. September

being traditionally the time of Venice and Toronto festivals, it was out

of the question that we would hold our festival in September. As for

organizing Cannes later, in October or November, after all the fall

festivals, that was just not possible either.

However, cancelation has never been an option. As you probably

know, the Festival was canceled only once, in 1939. And only one

other edition did not go to completion, it was in 1968. In 2020, if the

International Film Festival (the FIF as locals like to call it) could not

take its usual form, it was necessary for it to take another form. It

could not just disappear.

It was also because of the filmmaker’s hard work that we didn’t

want to give up. We couldn’t send everyone to 2021. So, we

continued our selection. And it was the right decision. By choosing to

work until the end to establish a selection, we received more than

2000 feature films, 2067 to be precise.

This Selection is here, and it’s a beautiful one. Even though

movie theatres have been shut for three months – for the first time

since the invention of film screening by the Lumière Brothers on

December 28, 1895 – this Selection reflects that cinema is more alive

than ever. It remains unique, irreplaceable. We live in a world where

moving images are in constant evolution, whether we talk of the way

the movies are shown or the movies themselves. Cinema makes a

difference thanks to those who make it, those who give it life and

those who receive it and make it glorious, “Coming soon to a theatre

near you”: the formula has never been so compelling. We will see it

soon: cinema is not dead, it’s not even sick.

During the winter and spring of 2020, the selection screenings

continued. First collectively in the Festival office in Paris, and then

individually. Selection committee members received films via the

Internet and watched them at home. Then, through written

exchanges and many conversations, we distinguished the films that

caught our attention. It was quite a busy confinement!

Some of the titles revealed on June 3, 2020 appeared in

commentator’s forecasts. They saw in the selection a lot of

recognized filmmakers whose work was known to be ready this year.

Other films, also expected, viewed and loved by the selection

committee, will be absent because their authors and producers have

chosen to postpone their release to winter or spring 2021 and thus

apply for festivals next year – including Cannes. Therefore, their

absence in the Official Selection this year won’t be surprising. We’ll

meet them again in 2021.

On the other hand, we’ll see that many discoveries are shaping

this Selection 2020. A festival’s purpose is to place emerging talents

on the world map. In Cannes, we’re fully aware of this. In this year

like no other, we saw films made for the big screen masterfully

occupy small screens. So we want to confirm our desire to preserve

the mythology of cinema as well as to look towards its future.

To be adamant in our decision to deliver an Official Selection is

ultimately, for the Festival, the best way to help cinema, as well as

focus on the films that will be released in theaters in the coming

months. The reopening of cinemas, after months of closure, is a

crucial issue. The Cannes Film Festival intends to accompany these

films and support their careers in France and abroad, as well as

confirm the importance of theaters as in what makes the value of the

Seventh Art. We know that many festivals are taking the same

position.

Because of the absence of events on the Croisette, the Official

Selection will more than ever retain its role. The means may be

different, but we will retain the same convictions and, thanks to all,

the same efficiency.

With our teams in both Cannes and Paris, but also alongside the

artists and professionals of the selected movies, and the exhibitors

and festival directors around the world, the Cannes Film Festival will

maintain its mission of putting cinema at the heart of the world, as it

has been doing since its first edition We will bear witness to cinemas

imperious presence and prodigious vitality.

Usually, the Festival shows about 60 films in its Official Selection

(59 in 2019, 56 in 2018). The selection presented on June 3, 2020 is

comprised of 56 films. They were chosen from the 2,067 feature films received this

year compared to 1,845 in 2019, 1,916 in 2018 and 1,885 in 2017 or,

to take a more distant figure, 1,665 films in 2010.

It’s the first time that the number of films submitted to Cannes

exceeds 2,000. The crisis and the slowdown in post-production

processes have therefore had no impact on the number of films sent

for selection.

We must look for this increase on the side of the first films: 909

were submitted to the selection, more than any previous years. 258

of these movies were directed by women (28.4%), 651 by men

(71.6%).

In the 2020 Official Selection we have 15 first films (26.7% of

the total), compared to 10 in 2019 (17%). We have never had this

many first time filmmakers in the Official Selection. It comes to prove

the vitality of cinema. It’s also a proof of the Festival’s commitment

to the future of cinema.

Another growing figure is the constant geographic expansion of

the film’s countries of origin. In 2020, the films came from 147

countries, compared to 138 in 2019, an increase of 6.5%.

Regarding the presence of female directors, the Cannes Film

Festival has made a commitment to “Collectif 50/50” to provide

statistical information on the presence of female directors.

Here are two:

– 532 female directors submitted their film to the Selection,

25.7% of the total, compared to 575 female directors registered in

2019, a slightly lower figure.

– The number of female directors included in the Selection shows

a significant increase. We will have 16 female directors in the

selection. They were 14 in 2019, 11 in 2018, 12 in 2017, 9 in 2016,

and 6 in 2015. In percentage, this number is 28.5% of the selection,

higher than last year (23.7%) and, above all, higher than the

percentage of female directors submitting movies to the selection. It

should be noted that the same figure rises to 38%, when we only

talk of French cinema in the official selection.

This growing number of female directors in the selection is the

result of an evolution observed for several years. It testifies, in

number and in value, to the artistic and human contribution of

women in contemporary cinema, whether they are directors or

technicians. It is also less a matter of numbers than an enjoyable

prospect: when we will publish the statistics of the short film

competition or that of the Cinéfondation films later in June, you will

be able to see that, among the younger generation, the presence of

female directors is even more important and promises the advent of

a parity that we are all looking for.

Since there won’t be any screenings on the Croisette, and there

won’t be any traditional festival programming, we have decided to

group the films selected in one single list without registering them in

the usual separate categories: Competition, Un Certain regard, Out of

competition, Midnight Screenings, and Special Screenings.

We will therefore let you, when you’ll have viewing all the films,

forge your own opinion about the ideal Cannes 2020 program, and

which movies would best fit each category.

You can also, in a list containing many newcomers, invent other

categories, that will be more sentimental, more arbitrary, geographic

or artistic. It will all depend on what one finds there: some

established filmmakers, surprises, young filmmakers, rare countries,

documentaries and animated films. And more this year: comedies,

which we too often regret the absence in the Officiel Selection.

To confirm what we stated above, this selection was built with

the prospect of seeing the Cannes Film Festival assume more than

ever its primary mission: to promote films, artists and professionals

by showing their work, to be the bridge between the screen and the

public.

This Selection was also made with filmmakers, producers and

distributors who decided to face the uncertainty of the times by

committing to release their films by winter 2021. This 2020 Selection

therefore reflects our desire to focus our attention on films that will

try to reach there audience before the end of the year. To our usual

criteria of selection, as undefined as obvious (and sometimes not so

much!), to our usual question: “Is this a film for Cannes?’, we

sometimes added this question: “Isn’t this a perfect film to get

people back to the theaters”.

That meant a wider selection, in particular for French films.

Alongside countries always well represented on the Croisette (USA,

South Korea, Japan, UK) as well as rare or new territories (Bulgaria,

Georgia, Congo), the 2020 crop distinguishes itself by a strong

French selection. Each year, Cannes presents between 10 and 15

French films. This year we have 21 French films, 5 more than in

2017, 11 more than in 2018 and 8 more than in 2019.

Many international festivals also give professionals and

journalists an opportunity to publicize their national cinema. This

wasn’t the case here. This is not a return to this old section of the

Festival: “Perspectives du cinema français”. Rest assured, French

cinema is not getting any special treatment. Simply put, even if some

well-known artists will wait for next year, the number and quality of

films viewed have led to this strong presence.

A political presence, in this case: we know how much the

necessary international diversity of creation comes first from the

strength of each region of the world. France thus shows the example

of a pugnacious cinema, which produces its vision of cinema, its own

films and, sometimes, those of other countries. That is why I would

like to express our support to the filmmakers and producers of

Mexico, a great country of world cinema and a great supplier of films

for the Festival de Cannes who, through the voice of the 2019 Jury

President Alejandro González Iñárritu, and those of Alfonso Cuarón

and Guillermo del Toro, fight for a brighter future.

This French presence is also the fruit of this opportunity: we

want to be in harmony with future theatrical releases. Finally, it

should be noted that among these 21 French films, where a new

generation of actors explodes, 8 are directed by women, that is 38%

of the total and 9 are first films (42%), two figures pointing to the

future.

We will all miss the Cannes experience this year. We will all miss

the Cannes effect: what a single projection at the Palais des Festivals

gives birth to, an acclamation, a reputation, a storm and sometimes a

thunderstorm. All things that make up the flavor and richness of the

12 days of the Cannes Film Festival, before the films go to find other

fortunes and other successes in cinemas and festivals around the

world.

With my colleagues on the selection committee, we will also be

deprived of the bets we make each year on the films reception. Of

the thrill when the lights go out, the curtain opens and Camille Saint-

Saëns’s music begins. There are some works we selected specifically

for this moment. For the emotion they can provoke, the effect that

they will cause in the room, the “Croisette buzz” that a single

projection can give birth to, the support that we give them, and the

appetite they will create at the Market. To see exhibitors around the

world rejoicing in their coming season.

We will have to find another way to support these films. Now

that the world premiere at the Palais won’t happen, it will have to be

in theaters and festivals around the world. It has been abundantly

written and commented, we all felt something was missing last May.

The manner in which newspapers (I’m thinking in particular of the

marvelous New York Times article which gave voice to “Cannes”

filmmakers and to all those who wished to bring to life our shared

memories last May) expressed their deep attachment to the Festival

encourages us to continue and to think about the future. The year

2021 will be important in many, many ways.

Many other festivals around the world have expressed the desire

to welcome the Cannes 2020 selection films. The Cannes Film

Festival will soon unveil how it will operate next fall. Traditionally,

successive festivals such as Locarno, Telluride, Toronto, Deauville,

San Sebastian, Pusan, Morelia, Angoulême (for French cinema), New

York, Rome, Rio, Tokyo, Mumbaï or Mar del Plata and even Sundance

have invited the films of the Official Selection. They will do it again

this year with the active support of Cannes and its teams. As we did

last year, the Festival will present one or two films together with

ACID (Association du Cinéma Indépendant pour sa Diffusion), one of

the Festival’s parallel sections that will also announce a selection. The

Critics’ Week will also announce its own selection. Finally, Lili Hinstin,

the Locarno Festival’s director wanted to be the first to welcome

Cannes films (before she too was unfortunately forced to give up),

and we also spoke with Jose-Luis Rebordinos, the director of the San

Sebastian festival, who decided that the films included in the Cannes

2020 Official Selection could also compete in San Sebastian. He

changed the rules, just for us. Exceptional circumstances, exceptional

measures.

As previously announced, the Marché du Film will have an online

edition this year, organized by its director Jérôme Paillard. Such an

online edition was possible for the Marché, but it is not something we

wished for the Festival itself (we don’t even know if it would have

been allowed by the right-holders of the films). At the Marché, both

participation and desire are promising (all information is available at

https://www.marchedufilm.com/en/).

The short film competition and Cinéfondation competition

selections will be revealed in the coming days. The complete list of

the Cannes Classics program will also be revealed soon, headed by

Wong Kar-Wai’s masterpiece In the Mood for Love, announced last

February and which will be released in French theaters next

December.

Through this text today I hope to share with you a glimpse into

the Selection process and the preparation of the entire Festival

during this challenging year. And I would like to pay tribute to all

those who make the Festival possible, and first of all thank Christian

Jeune, the director of the Films department, true conductor of the

organization of the Official Selection, and his assistants Zoé Klein,

Nadine Famien and Bruno Munoz, as well as those who make up the

selection committee Virginie Apiou, Paul Grandsard, Laurent Jacob,

Stéphanie Lamome, Eric Libiot, Lucien Logette, Johanna Nahon,

Guillemette Odicino, Caroline Veunac, and to our foreign

correspondents Didier Allouch, Joël Chapron, Isabelle Glachant,

Agnès Poirier, José Maria Riba, Yuka Sakano and Ilda Santiago. I

would also like to salute the beautiful presence of François-Michel

Allegrini, Oualid Baha, Lorenzo Chammah, Luc Dandrel, Simon

Gabriele, Clayd Genestet, François Lardenois, Manuel Moutier,

Emmanuel Raspiengeas, Adrien Valgadier, Wang Muyan, et Julien

Welter.

I wanted to also thank François Desrousseaux (general

secretary), Aida Belloulid, Fred Cassoly and Clément Lemoine (Press

service), Samuel Faure (Partnerships), Michel Mirabella (Executive

secretary), Geneviève Pons (Un Certain Regard), Vinca Van Eecke

(Cannes digital service), Caroline Vautrot (Communication service),

Isabelle Michaud and Emiline Ange Gbehiri (Accounting), Nicolas Van

Herrenthals, Olivier Bouilland and Pierrette Clain (I.T.), Christine

Aimé (Service Archives), Patrick Lami (projectionist Paris), Jean-Pierre

et Virginie Vidal, Sylvain Lauredi (Cannes’ Team), the entire team

Marché du Film as well as Marie-Caroline Billault, our general

assistant.

I have a special thought for Fabrice Allard and Emilie Renault

(Credential Service), Laure Cazeneuve (Jury) and Laurence Churlaud

(Protocol), who saw their great work abruptly interrupted this year.

This is also the case for all of those who join us on the Croisette:

projectionists, hostesses and hosts, technicians, security agents, etc.

I also have a thought for the publicists in very dire economical

difficulties today, for the freelance journalists, the drivers, the florists,

the cooks, the beach attendants, the hoteliers and all those who in

Cannes and around also organize this Festival with us and contribute

to its prestige.

With Pierre Lescure, we would like to express our gratitude to

the CNC, the PACA region and the Alpes-Maritimes General Council

for their unwavering support. Valuable support is also given to us by

the City of Cannes, a city especially threatened by the coming

economic crisis. Finally, we would like to thank all of the private

partners without whom the Festival can exist as it is and who are

going through the same torments.

All of us together, we will have even more energy and desire to

meet again in 2021 and make the most beautiful of festivals.

Finally, it is an important tradition even if it is full of sadness, I

would like to salute the memory of those who have honored Cannes

with their presence, their support and their affection: the journalists

Claude Carrez and Peter Van Bueren, our dear colleague José Maria

Riba, as well as Jean Douchet, Philippe Nahon, Christophe, Guy

Bedos, Tonie Marshall, Jean-Loup Dabadie, Kirk Douglas (President of

the Jury in 1980) and Michel Piccoli, so often present in Cannes as

both an actor and director, Best Actor winner in 1980 and member of

the jury in 2007. He made his last appearance in competition with

Nanni Moretti’s Habemus Papam in 2011, before entrusting his

Mémoires to our former president Gilles Jacob for the book J’ai Vécu

Dans Mes Rêves.

One last thing: 2020 is Federico Fellini’s centenary. During these

twelve days, we would all have embraced the three words from the

Maestro that Quentin Tarantino never fails to repeat and which, more

than ever, flow through the veins of all film lovers:

VIVA IL CINEMA!

See you in the movie theaters.

Thierry Frémaux