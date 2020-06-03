Cannes Film Festival Reveals 2020 Lineup: Wes Anderson, Steve McQueen, Kate Winslet & Pixar

The Cannes Film Festival is revealing its 2020 lineup live from Paris, France, at 6PM local time (9AM PST). Scroll down for lineup in full.

Despite its cancellation due to the coronavirus, Cannes is revealing the 56 movies chosen for its Official Selection as a badge of honor for the movies and in a bid to boost their distribution credentials. Details about the makeup of the lineup, including a record number of women directors and debuts, were revealed yesterday.

You can watch the lineup reveal live below or refresh the page for our updated list.

This year, the festival is not announcing movies in different sections, but is instead announcing all 56 movies in one list.

Movies widely tipped for the lineup include Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria. Spike Lee’s Netflix film Da 5 Bloods would have played Out of Competition and Lee was set to chair the jury. The movie would have marked Netflix’s return to the festival after a three year absence, sparked by the festival banning non-theatrical movies in their Competition.

A number of the chosen movies will play at festivals later this year, providing they can go ahead. A handful of movies that were expected for Cannes this year will wait to debut until next Cannes.

The festival also announced today that Cannes President Pierre Lescure has been re-elected to the role.

Cannes 2020 Lineup

Wes Anderson – The French Dispatch

Francois Ozon – Summer Of 85

Naomi Kawase – True Mothers

Steve McQueen – Lover’s Rock

Steve McQueen – Mangrove

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

Maïwenn – ADN

Francis Lee – Ammonite

Viggo Mortensen – Falling

Pete Docter – Soul

More to come…