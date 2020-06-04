Cannes Critics’ Week Unveils 2020 Selection: Alba Rohrwacher, Brit Debut & Four French Titles

The Critics’ Week, the parallel Cannes Film Festival strand dedicated to first and second films, has revealed the features and shorts that will get the 2020 Critics’ Week label.

Critics’ Week was canceled along with all other Cannes festival strands due to the coronavirus.

The lineup consists of only five features. Four of them are French.

The selected films are Anna Cazenave Cambet’s Gold For Dogs, Just Philippot’s The Swarm, Chloé Mazlo’s Skies Of Lebanon, Naël Marandin’s Beasts and Aleem Khan’s After Love.

The French films are expected to get world premieres at the upcoming Angouleme Film Festival at the end of August.

Skies Of Lebanon stars Alba Rohrwacher as a young Swiss woman who falls in love with a Lebanese man during the war in 1975. The film is sold by Charades.

Sold by Wild Bunch, The Swarm is a genre film following a single mother of two who starts breeding locusts to save her farm from bankruptcy. Gold For Dogs charts the story of Esther, a young woman from southern France who travels to Paris on the trail of a lover. WTFilms is selling.

British feature After Love marks the debut from Pakistani helmer Aleem Khan and follows the journey of a 62-year-old muslim convert who suffers an identity crisis after the death of her husband. Starring are Joanna Scanlan and Nathalie Richard. Le Bureau is handling sales.

Beasts, Nael Marandin’s sophomore feauture, tells the story of Constance, a young woman fighting to rescue her family farm from bankruptcy in a male dominated environment.