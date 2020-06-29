‘Selena: the Series’ EP Jaime Davila Joins National Hispanic Media Coalition Board Of Directors

Jaime Davlia, President and Co-Founder of Campanario Entertainment and executive producer of the forthcoming Selena: The Series at Netflix, has been appointed to the National Hispanic Media Coalition’s (NHMC) National Board of Directors.

Davila has been an advocate for mainstream Latino representation in the entertainment industry and an active member of the NHMC. Most recently, he served on NHMC’s 2020 Impact Awards Gala Dinner Committee to plan and sponsor the event honoring the Latinx community’s media involvement throughout 2019. Along with his work on the committee, Davila has also hired NHMC Series Scriptwriters Program alums to projects produced by Campanario Entertainment. As a member of the Board, Davila’s will continue his efforts to bring an impactful presence of Latino stories and representation to film, TV and beyond.

“Jaime has been a great ally to our organization, and we are elated to have him join as a Board member,” said Brenda Victoria Castillo, the President and CEO of the NHMC. “His knowledge of the industry and determination to amplify Latino voices and authentically tell our stories, will be key as we continue to diversify the entertainment industry.”

“It’s an honor to officially become a part of the NHMC’s board and work with my fellow board members to further strengthen the presence of the Latino community across all media,” said Davila. “Campanario was founded and exists because the entertainment industry, and Hollywood specifically, needs to see that Latino stories matter and are important. It’s been my mission to authentically bring our stories to mainstream audiences. The opportunity to continue to learn from esteemed members of the NHMC that have been at the forefront of this initiative for almost three decades is invigorating.”

Since founding Campanario Entertainment, Davila has created a slate of multilingual content in the US and Mexico. Campanario Entertainment including the aforementioned Netflix series about Mexican American star and music icon Selena Quintanilla. His credits also include Bravo’s Mexican Dynasty, the documentary Colossus as well as the dramedy Como Sobrevivir Soltero,​ one of the first Amazon Original series to launch for Amazon Prime Video Mexico.

Davila’s career began at ICM and ITV Studios. He then worked at Bravo Network as a development executive under Andy Cohen where he adapted international formats and developed original series, including ​Best New Restaurant​, ​The People’s Couch and the docu-series ​The Extreme Guide to Parenting, which was created by Davila. He also worked on the team that developed​ ​Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck​ and ​Shahs of Sunset.