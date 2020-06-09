Funny Or Die Reteams With Baron Vaughn And Open Mike Eagle For ‘Call & Response’ Web Series

Funny Or Die, which partnered with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle to produce Comedy Central’s The New Negroes, is reuniting with the pair and Black millennial platform Blavity to launch Call & Response. The web series will debut June 16 on Funny or Die’s and Blavity’s YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch channels, with fresh episodes debuting Monday through Friday at noon PT.

On the new series, Baron and Mike will invite their favorite creators — comedians, musicians, actors, visual artists, novelists, educators, philosophers and more — to riff on current events, explore ways to utilize the momentum, and speak about their respective professions, work and struggles.

The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle bowed on Comedy Central in April 2019. The stand-up and music variety series showcased a collection of new and established comedians and musicians, with the mission to highlight, promote and amplify talented Black voices.

The lone season featured comics like Chris Redd, Sasheer Zamata, Lil Rel Howery, Josh Johnson, Clayton English, Naomi Ekperigin, Ian Edwards, David Gborie and Shalewa Sharpe.