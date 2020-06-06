Pro Sports Can Hit The Field Again In California Starting Next Week, Governor Says

Put ’em in, Coach, they’re ready to play. Among Gov, Gavin Newsom’s sweeping guidelines for California’s reopening is the return of pro sports to the state — with empty stands.

The governor revealed the plans today, which allow for the resumption of “training and competition without live audiences, recommended no sooner than June 12.”

Here is the sports clause, which makes no mention of collegiate athletics:

Professional sports in California may resume training and competition without live audiences, recommended no sooner than June 12, 2020 and subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdiction of operations following their review of local epidemiological data including cases per 100,000 population, rate of test positivity, and local preparedness to support a health care surge, vulnerable populations, contact tracing and testing. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, athletes, coaching staff, medical staff, broadcasting staff and others at sporting facilities or events should abide by COVID-19 protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers. Back office staff and management should adhere to Office Workspace guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Retail staff should adhere to Retail guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The news comes as some pro sports including NASCAR and PGA golf already have returned to action and the NBA and the NHL made announcements this week about plans to resume their seasons, which were suspended in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball’s owners and players unions are trying to hammer out a deal to their 2020 season, which was to have begun March 26. Major League Soccer is eyeing an August kickoff.

Newsom’s guidelines also cover the resumption

