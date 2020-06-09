Most California Movie Theaters Will Not Open Friday Despite Being Given Green Light

EXCLUSIVE: Despite yesterday’s good news for exhibition from the California Department of Public Health that they can reopen as early as this Friday, June 12, we’re hearing that many notable chains won’t be. That said, we understand that some independently owned cinemas could throw their doors open again.

This has been par for the course for several theaters in those states like Georgia and Texas which have eased their COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in recent weeks. Some of the prime reasons to remain shuttered include lack of marquee fare, which doesn’t get started until Solstice Studios’ Russell Crowe movie Unhinged on July 1 followed by Warner Bros. $200M Christopher Nolan movie Tenet on July 17. But also, movie theaters need time to prep, i.e. restock concessions, bulk up on safety supplies such as face masks, seat covers, anti-bacterial lotions and wipes. A late June to early July start for many is still in the cards. In addition, many theaters have paused their leases with landlords.

Also, while a 30%-50% capacity auditorium level is doable financially for most theater owners, a 25% cap is stretching it for some.

Of those chains in California we hear aren’t reopening Friday include AMC, Regal, Cinemark (which has outlined a three-phase approach beginning on June 19 in Dallas, TX), Alamo Drafthouse, Arclight Cinemas, Laemmle, Cinepolis, and Landmark.

Drive-In theaters, which were recently given the go-ahead to reopen in the Golden state, remain in full operation, i.e. the Mission Tiki in Monclair, the Roadium in Torrance, and the Paramount in Paramount, CA.

Nonetheless, according to one exhibition exec consultant, “The significance of the California opening date and guidelines is that it gives confidence that within a couple of weeks we will likely be allowed 50% and lets Warner Bros. proceed with marketing Tenet.“

Other CDPH guidelines issued to cinemas include separation between cars in parking lots, the availability of staff to coordinate crowds in between screenings and entering/exiting auditoriums, and the wearing of face masks by patrons, except when they’re eating and drinking.