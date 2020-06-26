California Coronavirus Update: State Passes 200,000 Cases Amid Flood of New Infections

California passed the grim milestone of 200,461 coronavirus cases on Friday morning amid more worrying reports about the rising number of new infections.

The state saw a 2.5 percent rise over the previous day’s total, a number that came with its own concerning context.

California Governor Gavin Newsom warned on Thursday that “We’ve seen 56,000 new cases just in the past 14 days.” That’s over a quarter of the [then] total 195,000 cases identified so far. Some of that can be attributed to increased testing, said Newsom. But not all of it.

The state reported 4,890 new cases on Friday. That marks the region’s fourth-highest daily case number since the start of the pandemic.

The positivity rate of tests have also been rising. As of Thursday, the positivity rate was up 5.1 percent over the past 14 days. In the past seven days, said the governor, that rate clocked in at 5.6 percent.

Related Story As U.S. Sets One-Day Record For Coronavirus Infections, Vice President Mike Pence Says States Are Opening Up "Safely And Responsibly"

Yesterday Newsom revealed a 29 percent increase in total hospitalizations over the past 14 days. Today that number rose to 32 percent.

Total hospital space being used remains at 8 percent as a result of new beds being brought online, according to Newsom.

ICU numbers are increasing over the past 14 days, also. “Roughly 34 percent of the available ICU beds in our hospital system are being used,” said the governor. That’s up from 31 percent just 24 hours before.

Referencing the ICU numbers, Newsom said they are key to the decision about whether to retighten restrictions or continue reopening. “When our system cannot absorb, when there’s a capacity or limitation,” said the governor, “that’s when we put out alarm bells. When we see resource depletion, resource restraints, that’s when we get concerned.”

Daily COVID-related fatalities have remained fairly stable. Thursday, however, saw 101 fatalities, the most reported since June 10. But deaths are usually a lagging indicator in outbreaks, only spiking after infections and hospitalizations.

Also on Friday, U.S. health officials reported a single-day national record of 39,327 new infections on Thursday. Florida alone saw 9,000 new cases.

As a result, reopening efforts are either paused or being rolled back in 11 states.