CAA Signs ‘Strong Island’ Filmmaker Yance Ford

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Award-winning filmmaker Yance Ford.

Ford is best known for his Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning documentary Strong Island. The feature premiered at Sundance in 2017 and is a Netflix Original. The feature docu chronicles the 1992 murder of Ford’s brother and the failure of the all-white grand jury to indict his killer. In addition to the Emmy win and the Oscar recognition, the docu raked in prizes from Sundance, Frameline and other festivals, as well as multiple Cinema Eye Honors.

He made history as the first openly trans man to be nominated for an Academy Award and also made Emmy history as the first openly trans man — a trans man of color for that matter — to win Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking for the Netflix documentary.

Ford was previously repped by ICM. He continues to be repped by attorney Nina Shaw at Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.