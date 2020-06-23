Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Joel Schumacher’s ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ Co-Writer Carl Kurlander On A Mentor’s Generosity & Influence

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Barry Jenkins Teams With Leonardo DiCaprio & Netflix On Film Adaptation Of 'Virunga' Docu

Read the full story

CAA Signs Greek Filmmaker Christos Nikou & Will Rep Domestic On His Debut Movie ‘Apples’ — Cannes

Christos Nikou
Christos Nikou Christos Nikou

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Greek director Christos Nikou, whose debut feature Apples is on sales this week in the Cannes virtual market.

French sales outfit Alpha Violet is handling international sales on the Euro co-pro, which is produced by Hercules Mavroeidis, who produced acclaimed Greek movie Attenberg and was an executive producer on Yorgos Lanthimos’s Dogtooth. CAA is repping domestic.

Apples
Apples Bartosz-Swiniarski

The off-beat dramedy, currently in post-production, follows a solitary man who confronts his severe amnesia by undergoing an experimental treatment. When “Aris” meets “Anna,” who is undergoing the same memory loss treatment, their budding relationship challenges the ideas of whether we remember what we have experienced or what we have chosen to remember.

Nikou, who has also signed with manager Jerome Duboz, previously served as an assistant director for filmmakers including Yorgos Lanthimos and Richard Linklater. He is currently developing his next project, which will mark his English-language debut.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad