EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Greek director Christos Nikou, whose debut feature Apples is on sales this week in the Cannes virtual market.

French sales outfit Alpha Violet is handling international sales on the Euro co-pro, which is produced by Hercules Mavroeidis, who produced acclaimed Greek movie Attenberg and was an executive producer on Yorgos Lanthimos’s Dogtooth. CAA is repping domestic.

Apples Bartosz-Swiniarski

The off-beat dramedy, currently in post-production, follows a solitary man who confronts his severe amnesia by undergoing an experimental treatment. When “Aris” meets “Anna,” who is undergoing the same memory loss treatment, their budding relationship challenges the ideas of whether we remember what we have experienced or what we have chosen to remember.

Nikou, who has also signed with manager Jerome Duboz, previously served as an assistant director for filmmakers including Yorgos Lanthimos and Richard Linklater. He is currently developing his next project, which will mark his English-language debut.