CAA Strengthens Diversity And Inclusion Efforts With Addition Of Lisa Joseph Metelus To CAA Board, Participation In ‘Blackout Tuesday’

During a time where people of color — specifically Black people — and members of marginalized communities are being treated with injustice, CAA is looking to push the needle with new efforts that aim to foster the agency’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

CAA has taken action and appointed Lisa Joseph Metelus to the CAA Board, the agency’s new leadership structure, formed in January and underscoring the company’s continued growth and next-generation strategy. CAA employees worldwide will also participate in “Blackout Tuesday” on June 2 which marks a day of reflection, disconnecting from work, to provoke accountability, change, and meaningful action. Finally, the agency is set to host its fourth annual Amplify conference, convening diverse leading artists and executives from the most impactful organizations in entertainment, sports, media, brands, technology, and social justice to accelerate the growth, value, and visibility of diversity in business.

“The events over the past couple weeks continue to demonstrate the injustices Black people face daily,” said Richard Lovett, President, CAA. “It’s critical that we look hard at the deeply flawed systems and racial prejudice that persist in our communities, and most importantly, how we can each be an active ally in changing what is so broken. Words are not enough – as always, we’re committed to taking action, and being brave and united for all of our colleagues, clients, and friends in the Black community.”

Metelus joins Risa Gertner, Michael Levine, Emma Banks, Joe Cohen, Maha Dakhil, Paul Danforth, Michelle Kydd Lee, Joel Lubin, Sonya Rosenfeld, Rick Roskin, and Tiffany Ward, who collectively oversee the day-to-day management of the agency.

As Co-Head of Basketball Marketing and Servicing, Metelus, who joined CAA Sports in 2011, helps oversee the off-the-court efforts of more than four dozen emerging and NBA All-Star players. Her personal clients include Dwyane Wade, Zion Williamson, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Collin Sexton, among others. Earlier this year, Metelus was integral in the ideation and launch of CAA AMP, a cultural strategy agency, with an in-depth understanding of unique communities, voices, passions, values, and beliefs. Led by Wade, CAA AMP is housed within CAA’s award-winning Brand Consulting division, and provides additional expertise and focus on helping brands understand the powerful role of cultural amplification today, delivering marketing solutions that reach new audiences and deeper consumer engagement.

A strong advocate for the empowerment of female executives in sports, Metelus launched PLAYMAKEHER, which is dedicated to bringing together men and women in celebration of women within the entertainment and sports industries.

“We have reached an inflection point for change in sports and entertainment. The need for inclusion of black voices in senior management level positions and board rooms is necessary for the progress of our industry and many other industries with global reach. It’s important that we reflect who we represent,” said Metelus. “This role allows me to bring my voice and perspective into the board room, to impact decision-making, drive new business development and continue advocating for our rising black leaders.”