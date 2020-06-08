‘Bulletproof’ & ‘Star Trek’ Star Noel Clarke Tweets Email From “High Level Agent” Mistaking Him For Another Black Actor

Bulletproof and Star Trek Into Darkness actor Noel Clarke has been among the most vocal UK actors on social media during the Black Lives Matter protests, noting that racism is “prevalent in the UK” and “isn’t just a U.S. problem”.

The BAFTA-winning actor-producer, who runs successful production firm Unstoppable Entertainment, has tweeted multiple anecdotes in recent days about being mistaken for a delivery man, maintenance worker and another actor.

Over the weekend, Clarke tweeted an email from a “high profile agent” who mistakes him for an actor in Netflix series Top Boy, whose cast includes black actors Ashley Walters and Micheal Ward.

The email reads: “Afternoon. Just wanted to say how good new series of Top Boy was. Not my ‘thing’ but was wonderful in telling the story of marginalisation and struggle. You weren’t bad either. Hope all is well.”

Clarke did not disclose the agent’s identity, despite some commenters calling for him to do so. He noted that the rep has been in the industry a long time and has met him “various” times.

The tweet sparked incredulity from many fellow actors and industry professionals.

This is an Email from a high level Agent paying me a compliment. They have been in the Business as long as me. We have met various times. I’ve worked with their clients. They have access to all industry and professional information. And yet… Say when you see it. pic.twitter.com/1ZfKmz2Gec — Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) June 6, 2020

Oi I’m just too enraged. Was going to reply saying this reminds me of when a teacher at Drama school used to mistake me and @RemmieMilner for each other on a daily basis, but remember all the white kids 👀 but then of course remembered countless other times this has happened. — Pearl Mackie (@Pearlie_mack) June 7, 2020

It just gets worse and worse 🙄🙄🤬 — Percelle Ascott (@PercelleAscott) June 6, 2020

FFS. Idiots. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️. I would *love* to have seen your reply – which I know will have been excellent. — Victor Jenkins (@verbalictor) June 6, 2020

Fucking hell… Reminds me of when OK magazine printed a pic of Kano on a story about you, that was bonkers. — James Moran (@jamesmoran) June 6, 2020

Fuck me. — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) June 7, 2020

One agent I spoke to today about Clarke’s tweet told me, “There’s so much out there like this in the UK agencies.” The sector has struggled to diversify and there are only a handful of black film and TV agents in the business.

Clarke also posted about being mistaken last week for a delivery driver when he arrived to do dubbing for a new project, and 10 days ago the actor spoke out about a failure to include his image on the poster for hit UK comedy Fisherman’s Friends. He is one of seven actors credited above the title on the poster – and is arguably the most famous – but he is the only actor whose image doesn’t appear. The tweet has been liked more than 23k times.