‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Helmer David Leitch Boards Sony’s ‘Bullet Train’

David Leitch, who helmed Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, will direct Bullet Train, the Sony Pictures action movie based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Isaka Kotaro. Zak Olkewicz wrote the script.

Antoine Fuqua developed the project originally with Fuqua Films’ Kat Samick and they are producing along with Leitch and Kelly McCormick (Atomic Blonde) through their company 87North.

Leitch will oversee a rewrite by Olkewicz to get the film ready to shoot.

Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

Leitch is repped by WME and Gang, Tyre; Olkewitz is 3 Arts and Felker Toczek.