Buchwald Hires Nathan Pirtle As Director Of Diversity And Inclusion

EXCLUSIVE: Activist and marketing expert Nathan Pirtle is joining Buchwald as its director of diversity and inclusion.

As founder and CEO of Work With The Coach Marketing, Pirtle’s mission has been to authentically bridge relationships between brands and consumers. This was done through active visibility and development of partnerships in the digital and physical world.

He previously worked with Combs Enterprises (Sean Combs), Wyclef Jean, Madeline Nelson (CEO of Heads Music), Paula Abdul, Apple Music, YouTube, MTV, BET, VH1, Radar Music, and Malcolm Spellman (writer/producer of Empire on Fox).

Most recently, Forbes recognized Pirtle as one of the “25 Marketing Influencers To Watch.” Additionally, he now serves as the national director of Time Done, an organization within the Alliance for Safety and Justice that raises awareness around the legal barriers that people living with convictions face. The Alliance for Safety and Justice is an organization that changes state policies and wins campaigns that prioritize prevention, rehabilitation, and access to resources that help people recover.

A joint statement from Julia Buchwald and Ryan Martin welcomed Pirtle. “Nathan’s inspiring background and multitude of experience lends itself to further our aim of strategizing and promoting diversity initiatives to ultimately create a more inclusive environment for our clients and employees.”