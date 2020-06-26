Saban Films has bought North American and UK rights to Jared Cohn’s Reactor starring Bruce Willis as the leader of a gang of mercenaries who holds a nuclear power plant hostage.

Casting is underway for the lead role, a former soldier who takes down Willis and his crew. Cohn wrote the script with Cam Cannon and Stephen Cyrus Sepher. Almost Never Films’ Danny Chan and Danny Roth, 308 Entertainment’s Corey Large and Johnny Messner are producing with executive producer Steven Eads.

Roth brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmaker with Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. The Exchange is handling international sales during the Cannes virtual Marche.

Reactor marks Saban’s second collaboration with Bruce Willis, Danny Roth and Corey Large in the past year after the company also acquired Breach.

“Bruce continues to be a leader in the action genre and we could not be more thrilled to be adding this newest addition to our growing Bruce Willis library,” said Bromiley.