Bruce Willis Makes New 3-Pic Deal With Emmett/Furla; ‘Killing Field’ To Be Offered At Virtual Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis has signed to star in three more pictures for Emmett/Furla Films. EFF co-CEOs Randall Emmett and George Furla have made 17 films with Willis, the latest of which is Midnight in the Switchgrass, a drama that marks the directorial debut of Emmett. The film, which also stars Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch and Colson ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ Baker, got five days into shooting in March, before being forced to close down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That film is expected to resume production in Puerto Rico on June 29, pending clearances, and Willis will stay in Puerto Rico and move right into production on the first of the three pictures. Out of Death is a Bill Lawrence-scripted thriller that will be directed by Mike Burns. Willis will star with Jaime King. She plays woman on a hike who witnesses four strangers committing a crime. She races through the woods in an attempt to elude them, and enlists the aid of a retired forest ranger (Willis). Emmett and Furla will produce with Lydia Hull. Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert will be executive producers .

The second film of the three-pic deal will be Run of the Hitman. That film is scripted by Stephen Cyrus Sepher and Billy Jay. An engineered mercenary races the clock to stop a corrupt government official attempting to seize control of the mercenary organization to serve his own corrupt purposes. Burns is eyeing to direct that film also.

The third film will be Killing Field, based on an original script by Ross Peacock. A woman’s life on her serene farm is interrupted when a cop and a pair of dangerous criminals show up. That film will be sold during the Virtual Cannes Film Market.

Emmett said, “I couldn’t be more excited to continue my relationship with Bruce for another three pictures and beyond.”

EFF is in pre-production on the Jamie Marshall-directed Hair of the Dog starring Gerard Butler; the Michael Polish-directed Force of Nature, starring Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch, and Kate Bosworth, will be released June 30th.

Willis is repped by CAA.