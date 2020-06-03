‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: Cast & Showrunner Donate $100K To National Bail Fund Network

The cast and crew of cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine have made a sizeable donation to the National Bail Fund Network following the killing of George Floyd.

Co-creator Dan Goor and star Stephanie Beatriz are among those to publicly come out in support for those protesting police brutality.

Beatriz, who plays Rosa Diaz on the NBC comedy, addressed the fact that she is an actor who plays a detective on television in a social media post that showed her contribution. “If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math,” she tweeted.

Additionally, Goor noted that he and the cast had made a donation of $100,000 to the fund, which is run by the Community Justice Exchange and is made up of over sixty community bail and bond funds across the country.

“The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally. Together we have made a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network. We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them. #blacklivesmatter,” Goor wrote on Twitter (see below).

This comes as protests across the country against police brutality continue following Floyd’s death after he was held to the ground by police officer Derek Chauvin.

There had been extra spotlight on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which wrapped its seventh season in April, as a comedy following a blundering police force, given the news of the last few days.

The show also stars Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Andre Braugher and Chelsea Peretti.