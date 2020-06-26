‘Holey Moley’ & ‘Don’t’ Top Thursday Ratings; ‘Broke’ Dips In Farewell

ABC’s game show block led by Holey Moley and newcomer Don’t were the top-rated shows in Thursday’s primetime, which also saw the series finale of CBS’ Broke.

Holey Moley (0.7, 3.93) kicked off the night for ABC and was even with last week, followed by Don’t (0.7, 3.48M) and To Tell the Truth (0.6, 3.40M) which both gained a tenth. The network won the night overall in both the demo and viewers, with Univision taking second in the demo behind its lineup of Te Doy La Vida (0.5, 1.70M), Amor Eterno (0.5, 1.77M) and Como Tú No Hay Do (0.5, 1.47M).

Broke wrapped its run with a 0.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.56 million viewers, off a tenth in the demo and even in viewers. The midseason sitcom starring Pauley Perrette and Jaime Camil was a somewhat unexpected breakout early in its run before its numbers tapered off; it was canceled in May along with its CBS Thursday lineup mates Man With a Plan, Carol’s Second Act and Tommy.

CBS otherwise aired repeats Thursday, with a Young Sheldon replay the night’s most-watched program.

NBC led off the night with Council of Dads (0.4, 2.97M), which was canceled earlier in the evening. Last night marked the penultimate episode of the drama series, and it ticked up in the demo and viewers from a week ago. A new Blindspot (0.3, 1.89M) followed and was even.

Fox aired fresh episodes of Celebrity Watch Party (0.3, 1.40M) and Labor of Love (0.2, 940,000). Both were down from last week.

The CW offered up new episodes of Burden of Truth (0.1, 590K) and In the Dark (0.1, 430K) which were even.